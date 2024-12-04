Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,405 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $180.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a twelve month low of $94.54 and a twelve month high of $194.80. The company has a market capitalization of $195.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

