Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Endeavor Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of EDR opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $30.59.
In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $779,126.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at $51,293,228.47. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,272 shares of company stock worth $6,372,925. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
