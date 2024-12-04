Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Endeavor Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EDR opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $30.59.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $779,126.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at $51,293,228.47. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,272 shares of company stock worth $6,372,925. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

About Endeavor Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,367,000 after purchasing an additional 79,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 5,247.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 312,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 142.3% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 90,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.