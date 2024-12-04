StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIQT. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of LiqTech International from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on LiqTech International from $5.15 to $3.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiqTech International stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of LiqTech International worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

