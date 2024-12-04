Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Shares of PAAS opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -235.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 943.4% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.