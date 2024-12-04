Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 8,300 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $137,697.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,738,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,327,567.50. This trade represents a 0.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $139,995.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $137,615.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 37,748 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $596,795.88.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,100 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $129,033.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,170 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $130,311.50.

On Thursday, November 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $133,790.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,137 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $62,882.40.

On Thursday, October 31st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 150,432 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,330,191.68.

On Friday, September 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,005 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $92,116.70.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,390 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,850.00.

Donegal Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $564.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of -0.03. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after buying an additional 304,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Donegal Group by 95.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

