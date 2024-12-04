Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 89 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 777,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,874,000 after buying an additional 13,968 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,280,000 after acquiring an additional 99,164 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 12,674.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 58,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $166.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.04. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.32 and a fifty-two week high of $179.72.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.02). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

