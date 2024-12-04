Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 277,438 Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,438 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Erasca were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ERAS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth about $994,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Erasca by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 35,355 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Erasca by 32.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 306,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 75,642 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Erasca by 41.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Valence8 US LP bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERAS opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Erasca, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Erasca from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

