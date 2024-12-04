Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Sells 500 Shares

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $20,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $20,890. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 300 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,450.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $8,100.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $7,742.00.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

AC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a market cap of $747.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.87. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,244,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

