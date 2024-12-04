Insider Buying: FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2024

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSKGet Free Report) insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,606.72. This trade represents a 49.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.36. 1,977,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,712. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1,967.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,711 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,544,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,560,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,830,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.