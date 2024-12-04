Insider Buying: FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,606.72. This trade represents a 49.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.36. 1,977,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,712. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1,967.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,711 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,544,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,560,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,830,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

