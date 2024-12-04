Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $426.09 and last traded at $426.36. 390,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,367,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $429.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.75 and a 200-day moving average of $373.39. The company has a market capitalization of $425.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 63,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,659,000 after buying an additional 28,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $840,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

