Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.23% of Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:EVLN opened at $50.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44. Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $49.73 and a 52 week high of $50.90.
Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.