Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.23% of Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EVLN opened at $50.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44. Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $49.73 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF (EVLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking high current income by holding sub-investment grade floating-rate loans and corporate debts issued globally. EVLN was launched on Feb 6, 2024 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

