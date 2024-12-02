Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth $44,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $647.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $699.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $757.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $527.11 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 30.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLA

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.