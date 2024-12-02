SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,919 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GXC opened at $77.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $97.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.07.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.