Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

INGM has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ingram Micro in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ingram Micro in a report on Monday. They set an “inline” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Ingram Micro Stock Down 3.8 %

INGM opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ingram Micro has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

