PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,118 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $52,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $151.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.96. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

