PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,592 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $39,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 742.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McKesson from $630.00 to $713.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.57.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $621.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $431.35 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $526.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.24.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

