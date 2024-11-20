T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 313,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 105,058 shares.The stock last traded at $41.38 and had previously closed at $41.72.
T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,978,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 154.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 315,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 191,612 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,056,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,256,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 75,865 shares during the period.
About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF
The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.
