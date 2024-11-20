Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 8994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Purepoint Uranium Group Trading Up 766.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

