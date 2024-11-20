Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22-2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.26-6.39 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,069,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,207. The firm has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.02. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $258.17 and a one year high of $408.53.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total transaction of $3,484,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. The trade was a 24.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total transaction of $30,022,832.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at $227,680,932.85. The trade was a 11.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,252 shares of company stock worth $89,041,637 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

