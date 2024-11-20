Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 202.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $403.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $294.34 and a 1-year high of $410.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $388.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.73.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.