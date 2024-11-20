Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 462,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 737,827 shares.The stock last traded at $1.89 and had previously closed at $1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ANGI. UBS Group raised shares of Angi to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Angi from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Angi Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $987.37 million, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Angi had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $296.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Angi by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Angi by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,722,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 95,514 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Angi by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 96,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 17,102 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

