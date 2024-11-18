LimeWire 1-Day Volume Hits $36.50 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded up 58.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One LimeWire token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $84.05 million and approximately $36.50 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 107.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,989,926 tokens. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 300,989,926.61402555 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.2098027 USD and is up 36.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $24,917,631.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

