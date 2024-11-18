ICON Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $166.56 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,044,815,637 coins and its circulating supply is 1,032,196,466 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,044,748,782.8043679 with 1,032,187,206.0560166 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.16478836 USD and is up 3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $6,492,203.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

