Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) & RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) and RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Moleculin Biotech and RedHill Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00 RedHill Biopharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

Moleculin Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 976.39%. Given Moleculin Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Moleculin Biotech is more favorable than RedHill Biopharma.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Moleculin Biotech has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RedHill Biopharma has a beta of 3.68, indicating that its share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Moleculin Biotech and RedHill Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech N/A -157.44% -97.16% RedHill Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moleculin Biotech and RedHill Biopharma”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech N/A N/A -$29.77 million N/A N/A RedHill Biopharma $6.53 million 1.40 $23.92 million N/A N/A

RedHill Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Moleculin Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Moleculin Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of RedHill Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Moleculin Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of RedHill Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs. The company is also developing WP1066, an immune/transcription modulator designed to inhibit phosphorylated signal transducer and activator of transcription and other oncogenic transcription factors targeting brain tumors, and pancreatic and other cancers. In addition, it develops WP1220, an analog of WP1066 for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and WP1122 to treat viruses, as well as cancer indications, including brain tumors, and pancreatic and other cancers. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

