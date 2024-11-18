Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,297,000 after buying an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 134.9% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $263,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $397.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $293.61 and a fifty-two week high of $410.94.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

