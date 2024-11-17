KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Price Target Raised to $3.50 at Piper Sandler

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Shares of KORU Medical Systems stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. KORU Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 51,890 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

