Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Bought by Frazier Financial Advisors LLC

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 82.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 12,879,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,925,000 after buying an additional 2,028,159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,036,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,386,000 after buying an additional 1,259,552 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 331.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,200,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,562,000 after buying an additional 921,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,794,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,587,000 after purchasing an additional 795,553 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $18,559,000.

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

