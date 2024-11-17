Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David J. Wilson bought 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,226. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $37,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,562.76. This represents a 19.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CMCO opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

