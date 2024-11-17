iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Update

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the October 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $43.23 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $45.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1468 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 159.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.