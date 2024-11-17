iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Update

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the October 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $43.23 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $45.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1468 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.
About iShares GNMA Bond ETF
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
