Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $204.35 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.44 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.12.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

