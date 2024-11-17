BCGM Wealth Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $116.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.10. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $90.54 and a one year high of $121.87. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

