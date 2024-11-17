Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Shares Sold by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 271.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.4 %

PJUN stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

