Gladius Capital Management LP Has $86,000 Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Gladius Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARW. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Two Point Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.68. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.15. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.