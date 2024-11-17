Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT) Plans $0.06 Interim Dividend

Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 15th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

Infratil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Get Infratil alerts:

About Infratil

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Infratil Limited is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital Infrastructure, renewables, and social infrastructure. They prefer to invest in renewable electricity, data centers, telecommunications networks healthcare, and airports. It invests around the world. Infratil Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Infratil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infratil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.