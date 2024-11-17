Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

