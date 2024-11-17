Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases 3,258 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 247.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $818,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,481,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after acquiring an additional 111,302 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 366.6% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 18,264 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $878,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair cut AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $90,810.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,595. This trade represents a 6.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $80.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $687.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.