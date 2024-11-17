Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Sells 988 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DFAI stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

