Broadwind, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Quarter Ending September 30, 2024

On November 13, 2024, Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) disclosed its financial outcomes for the quarter concluding on September 30, 2024. The company issued a press release, which is incorporated in this report as Exhibit 99.1.

The information revealed in this report, including Exhibit 99.1, under Item 2.02 of Form 8-K, is presented for informational purposes and is not considered “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It is also not subject to the liabilities specified in the section or integrated by reference into the company’s filings under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, despite any general incorporation language contained in such filings.

For stakeholders seeking insights into forward-looking statements and related risks, a review of Exhibit 99.1 is advised.

Additionally, an Investor Presentation dated November 13, 2024, was made public as part of this disclosure under Item 7.01 of Form 8-K, attached as Exhibit 99.2. This information, along with Exhibit 99.2, is furnished under Item 7.01 of Form 8-K and is not to be considered “filed” within Section 18 of the Exchange Act or associated with the liabilities stipulated in the section. Just like the previous exhibit, it is not regarded as integrated by reference in the company’s filings under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, irrespective of any general incorporation language present in such filings.

This report does not indicate the materiality of any disclosed information as per Regulation FD. For an in-depth analysis of forward-looking statements and associated risks, referencing Exhibit 99.2 is recommended.

Under Item 9.01, Financial Statements and Exhibits are listed, with Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 highlighting key press release and presentation details, respectively.

This report was officially signed by Eric B. Blashford, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Broadwind, Inc., on November 13, 2024.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

