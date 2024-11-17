BioRestorative Therapies Provides Business Update and Financial Results for Q3 2024

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. recently disclosed its financial outcomes for the third quarter ended on September 30, 2024, along with a comprehensive business update. The company announced through a press release on November 12, 2024, the details of the latest financial results, known as the Financial Press Release. The press release also highlighted an upcoming conference call scheduled to delve into the Q3 results and the business review. A copy of this Financial Press Release was made available and has been included as Exhibit 99.1 within the filing.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to consider this information from the Financial Press Release in light of BioRestorative Therapies’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any supplementary public statements the company may issue now and then. It is pertinent to mention that the details provided through this update, including Exhibit 99.1, are not to be regarded as a filing according to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor would they be incorporated by reference into any subsequent filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act unless particularly specified.

Moreover, on November 13, 2024, the company released another press announcement, termed the Presentation Press Release. This release disclosed the revealing of additional preliminary data from the BRTX-100 Phase 2 clinical trial at the Orthopaedic Research Society (ORS) Philadelphia Spine Research Society (PSRS) 7th International Spine Research Symposium held from November 10-14, 2024, in Skytop, Pennsylvania. During the event, Francisco Silva, the Vice President of Research and Development at BioRestorative Therapies, presented the data. The company also mentioned that the upcoming conference call discussing the Q3 results will include a thorough review of the BRTX-100 presentation. A copy of the Presentation Press Release has been furnished as Exhibit 99.2, while the Presentation Materials used at the symposium were included as Exhibit 99.3.

As with the Financial Press Release, the insights contained within the Presentation Press Release and the Presentation Materials ought to be viewed in connection with BioRestorative Therapies’ filings with the SEC and any future public declarations made through press releases or other means. It is reiterated that the details from the Financial Press Release, the Presentation Press Release, and the Presentation Materials shared in this report are offered for reference under Item 7.01 but are not intended for filing.

In closing, BioRestorative Therapies has shared these updates and materials, providing stakeholders with an overarching view of the recent financial results and ongoing clinical trial progress, underscoring the company’s commitment to transparency and communication.

The filing also includes necessary exhibits such as the Financial Press Release, the Presentation Press Release, the Presentation Materials, and a Cover Page Interactive Data File, embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

