ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,300 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the October 15th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
ECARX Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ ECX opened at $1.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. ECARX has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.44.
About ECARX
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ECARX
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.