ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,300 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the October 15th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ECARX Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ECX opened at $1.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. ECARX has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.44.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

