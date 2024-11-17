Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,165,740 Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,165,740 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,144,000. Alliance Resource Partners comprises approximately 7.2% of Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 32.9% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 156,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 38,775 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.1% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,732,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,778,000 after purchasing an additional 132,630 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.36. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $613.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARLP shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Alliance Resource Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

