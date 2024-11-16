RIA Advisory Group LLC Takes $297,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 795.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 131,767 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 67,564 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,160,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,231,000 after buying an additional 63,101 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 546,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 59,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPG traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $41.44. 326,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,306. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

