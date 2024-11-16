KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $4.20 Million Stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,983 shares during the period. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF accounts for about 1.0% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

FLQM stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.43. 88,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.35. The company has a market cap of $679.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

