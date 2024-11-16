ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 27.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $20.20 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

About ESSA Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

(Free Report)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.