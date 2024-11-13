Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Insider Sells $205,403.54 in Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) insider Amy M. Klimek sold 10,214 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $205,403.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,093 shares in the company, valued at $383,960.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance
Shares of WWW stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.78. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $22.60.
Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,098,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 10,607.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 540,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 535,355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,979,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 487.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wolverine World Wide Company Profile
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
