Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,000 shares, an increase of 235.3% from the October 15th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 2.2 %
MSFU traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.91. 323,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.08 million, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of -2.33.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.3293 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
