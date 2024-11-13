Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,000 shares, an increase of 235.3% from the October 15th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 2.2 %

MSFU traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.91. 323,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.08 million, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of -2.33.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.3293 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,939,000.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

