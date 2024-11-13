eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.170-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.0 million-$93.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.3 million. eGain also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.020 EPS.
eGain Price Performance
Shares of EGAN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.79. 82,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.44. eGain has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. eGain had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eGain will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.
