eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.170-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.0 million-$93.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.3 million. eGain also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.020 EPS.

eGain Price Performance

Shares of EGAN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.79. 82,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.44. eGain has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. eGain had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eGain will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on eGain from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EGAN

eGain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.