StockNews.com Upgrades Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) to “Hold”

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Middlefield Banc Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ MBCN traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $31.50. 11,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,521. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $254.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.69.
Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 13.31%. Research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.
About Middlefield Banc
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
