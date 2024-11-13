Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KURA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KURA

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.57. 1,997,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,315. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 272,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 21.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.