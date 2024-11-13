Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Trading Down 6.5% – Here’s Why

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 3,683 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Land Securities Group Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.